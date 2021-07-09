Grand Coteau honors elderly citizens

The town of Grand Coteau is honoring some of its oldest citizens.

A celebration for 14 residents ages 90-98 was held at the Knights of Peter Claver Hall on Thursday.

Each elderly resident was recognized with a special plaque.

Organizers say they simply wanted to acknowledge the contribution and life lessons that have molded the community.

"We are here today for a very special occasion. We are here to honor our citizens of 90 plus, all of our local citizens that are over 90 years old. We've been learning from them our whole lives, that the best educators in life are your elderly people," said Mayor Patrick Richard. "And when you look at these people they're all over 90, they've lived a lot of life and they have a lot of experience they can pass on to you."

------------------------------------------------------------

