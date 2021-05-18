Fundraiser for tornado victims a success

Organizers of a fundraiser for victims of the April tornado in Palmetto want to say "thank you" to Acadiana.

They held a fundraiser for the people hit hardest by the storm, and it was a great success.

"The 5Brothers 4-Wheeler Club, in conjunction with Immaculate Conception Church of LeBeau, LA, held a Benefit Dance & Fundraiser on April 24, 2021 to raise funds for those severely affected by the April 10, 2021 EF3 Tornado which hit Palmetto, more specifically residents along Bolden Road," organizers say. "Eight families suffered severe losses. Thanks to the Palmetto/LeBeau communities, family and friends, the fundraiser was a success. A special thanks to the musicians, those in attendance and those who gave donations. The fundraiser generated a profit of $22,000."

The money will be distributed to the families affected this week, split equally among the eight Bolden Road families hit hardest, organizers say.

"The 5Brothers 4-Wheeler Club and the parishioners of Immaculate Conception Church thank everyone for their kind generosity shown to the Palmetto (Bolden Road) Tornado victims. Your donation will assist those families as they try to put their lives back in order. We pray that God will continue to bless each of you and your families. The Palmetto Community truly appreciates you," organizers tell KATC.