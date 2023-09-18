Freedom rings for The Bells Across America

OPELOUSAS, La. — The tradition of ringing the bells on Constitution Day was started 236 years ago to mark the signing of one of America's most important documents.

At the St. Landry Courthouse, the community gathered around to celebrate a time-honored tradition, The Bells of America. Where across the nation, bells rung simultaneously to pay tribute to the anniversary of the signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787.

"This is happening at courthouses around the country and we are excited to be part of it," says Layne Herpin who was chosen to ring the bell.

It rang for a full minute to not only honor the signing, but to also remember the founders of our country.

"I think it's very important that we acknowledge the Constitution," says Letita Peyon, a member of DAR. "It's signing and all the hard work that our founders in our country have done. We are living the life we live because of what they did in signing and founding the Constitution."

Jo Ann Caillouet is a also a member of the DAR and she believes honoring this tradition is necessary.

"We certainly are blessed to live in the United States of America, so we want to try to educate and be patriotic and have people understand those ideals that America is based on in the forefront."