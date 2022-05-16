Frank's Poboys in Opelousas closing its doors after 70 years

After 70-years on St. Landry Street, an Opelousas restaurant will be closing at the end of the month.

Owner Michael Fontenot on Sunday announced on Facebook that the restaurant will close on May 28, 2022. Fontenot says the decision to close was because he chose not to renew the lease on the building which ends June 1, 2022.

"Good news is someone was able to purchase the Building that Frank's is located in. But, they were not interested in purchasing the business from me. Which is OK because I was ready to get out anyway," Fontenot said.

Fontenot goes on to say that he is working to keep himself healthy "mentally, physically and spiritually" after checking himself into rehab earlier this year.

"I'm doing what's best for me and my family at this time and getting out. I love each and every one of my customers, many of which have turned into great friends and some almost like family. Thank you all for everything. God Bless," he says in the post.

According to The Advocate, the business dates back to the 1920s when it operated as Frank’s Liquor Store. It later operated under the name Frank’s Bar and was changed to Frank’s Poboys in 2016

Read more from the paper, here.

