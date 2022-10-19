Watch Now
Florida man convicted in murder of his girlfriend

Posted at 4:24 PM, Oct 19, 2022
A Pensacola man has been convicted of second-degree murder in the 2019 slaying of his girlfriend.

Alana Michelle Vanmol-Zucarro of Pineville went missing in March 2019. Her body was found in April of that year, in St. Landry Parish.

Robert Allen McPhearson, 37, was convicted this week by a jury of second-degree murder in her death. He now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

At the time, police said that Zucarro was last seen leaving a casino with McPhearson, and they were arguing.

Police said McPhearson voluntarily admitted that he was the last person to see Zuccaro. Detectives alleged that he dumped her body in a wooded area near Washington before he fled to Baton Rouge. He allegedly told police how she died and where to find her body.

In a release, District Attorney Chad Pitre said McPhearson had previously been convicted of domestic abuse.

