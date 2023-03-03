First ever St. Landry Art Expo happening Saturday

Acadiana Center for the Arts announces its latest expansion of programming with an all-new St. Landry Parish Student Arts and STEAM festival on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., at the Courthouse Square in Downtown Opelousas.

The free festival is a celebration of student-artists in all artistic disciplines from every corner of St. Landry Parish.

The event features outdoor performances from school bands, choirs, and performance classes, art exhibitions in businesses and outdoors, hands-on art activities for families, and a student artist market where you can purchase original artwork and crafts directly from the artist.

A live spoken word competition Poetry Out Loud will take place at the Delta Grand Theatre, featuring a juried panel and competing student poets from across the state. The winner of the competition will go on to participate in the National Poetry Out Loud competition in Washington, DC in May.