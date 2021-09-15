Family asks for support as husband awaits double transplant

An Opelousas man awaiting a new heart and kidney is now at a higher eligibility for transplants. We brought you the story of Randall Thomas in 2020. Back then, he spoke to us about overcoming major medical setbacks over the course of a decade.

Right now, Thomas is in the ICU in a Houston hospital because he needed a heart pump after his heart's function dropped to 35 percent. Thomas has survived a quadruple bypass, two open-heart surgeries and stage 5 kidney failure.

The couple is asking for help paying their bills, which even after a transplant, would include months of care. This also includes hotel stays for his wife Catherine, who visits daily and cannot sleep at the hospital because of COVID-19 protocols. The Thomas family says they're grateful for all the support and prayers they've been given over the years. You can read more about their story and donate through their Go Fund Me by clicking here.