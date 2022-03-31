Faculty and Staff Speaks Out For Needed Resources In Schools

On Wednesday, a St. Landry Parish teacher speaks out on the need for resources for their schools.

"Well in the school I teach in, I'm in a class that only has one accessible outlet, and we are running an extension cord for electronic equipment that is trying to be 21st century equipment, but we don't have the buildings to run this 21st century equipment," said the school teacher

The middle school teacher also said that a single outlet is used to charge the student laptops in her classroom. Faculty members say those problems are extending into other parts of the school.

"We got to hook up something in the walls to get the power. The lights would go off and the power would flip. So, it's time for an upgrade," the custodian stated.

After voters said no to the tax proposals on Saturday's ballot, the superintendent and the school board thought of a solution to the ongoing problem of increasing teachers' salaries. In a school board meeting on Monday, board members agreed to a one-time $1,000 stipend for full time employees.

“We do not have the dollars to do recurring permanent pay raises and that's why we went to the public to be able to help us to get those recurring pay raises. We have some significant needs in our community, we want to be competitive in terms of teachers' pay and we must be able to address our facilities," said Superintendent Patrick Jenkins.