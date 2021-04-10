Eunice VFW holds drive-by banquet in place of yearly gathering

The Eunice Veterans of Foreign Wars held a drive-by banquet event on Saturday.

The event was held April 10 at VFW post 8971 in Eunice from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Winners of various VFW sponsored contests lined up in the morning to receive their awards.

Those included winners for the Voice of Democracy, the Patriot Pin, Americanism. Also awarded were two teachers of the year and a scout of the year.

The drive-by banquet was held in place of the organization's yearly event and gathering.

Check back later for more on the banquet.

