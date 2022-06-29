A shooting Tuesday sent a 14-year-old boy to the hospital with his third gunshot wound since last fall, Eunice Police say.

The shooting happened Tuesday night near the intersection of Jelks and Ulysses streets. Officers found the teen, who had been shot in the hip. He was stable during surgery, but that's the last update police have on his condition.

Police say this same boy was shot in May in the 200 block of Acadia Street, and who was arrested a couple weeks later for illegal possession of a gun, and who was treated in August 2021 for an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

"The recent shootings in our city, except for one, are all connected. The suspects in one shooting are the victims in the next shooting. It is a continuous cycle. Two factions, which have now evolved into smaller subfactions, are at war with each other. It’s like the battle of the good and the evil, except the evil are battling the evil, they have turned on themselves. Evil always turns on itself," the release from Chief Randy Fontenot says.

"These children with guns are the product of a society that has discouraged discipline and called it cruelty and abuse. They were told it is wrong to pray at school or in public, but not taught to pray at home. They are raised on violent video games that teach if you are killed, you hit the restart button and are given new life," he says. "They are allowed to listen to music (if you can call it that), that endorses rape, murder, violence, drugs and thievery. Society fills their heads with all this ******* and questions why these children lead the life they live. When we sow evil, we reap evil. We obviously serve different Gods. Mine doesn’t condone what society teaches and allows. Until society changes, we can’t expect change in the behavior of its product."