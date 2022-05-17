Eunice man shot by family member in Darrel Street home

A man has been arrested following a shooting at a home in Eunice that stemmed from a family argument.

A man broke into a relative's home over "family issues" that were continuing from a previous day, police say.

There were two people in the house, and one of them shot the man. All three people are related to each other, police say.

Police Chief Randy Fontenot said police have found that the shooting was justified. But, the man who was wounded is facing a charge of home invasion, he said.

The shooting happened at around 9 pm Monday in the 1300 block of Darrell Street in Eunice.

Other charges are pending, Fontenot stated. The name of the suspect was not provided.

