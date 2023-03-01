Eunice man dies in Tuesday night shooting

A 27-year-old Eunice man has died after a shooting.

Jamacan Malveaux was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies say.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz says detectives are working the shooting, which happened Tuesday night at around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies were called to the intersection of La. 29 and North St. Mary Street to investigate reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found shell casings in the road and the victim inside a vehicle; he already had died.

No other information is being released at this time due to it being an ongoing investigation, the sheriff says.

