Eunice man convicted in 2019 slaying

A jury has convicted a Eunice man in a 2019 slaying.

Demyron Skinner, 23, was convicted on manslaughter last week in connection with the November 2019 slaying of De'Omonte "De Gotti" Frank.

The shooting happened on East Maple Avene; Frank was riding a bicycle on the street when a vehicle pulled up beside him and fired multiple rounds at him. Frank was hit once, and died from that wound at a local hospital.

Skinner was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder along with Lainey Claire Lomas, 18, who was indicted for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. She was accsued of being the driver of the vehicle. We've reached out to get the status on her case and we'll update this story as soon as we have it.

At the time, police told us that the shooting was a retaliatory gang action.

District Attorney Chad Pitre says that Skinner's sentencing is set for April 27. Skinner faces up to 40 years in prison, he said.