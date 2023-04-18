Watch Now
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Eunice man convicted in 2019 slaying

St. Landry Parish Courthouse
KATC Photo
St. Landry Parish Courthouse
Posted at 10:20 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 11:26:08-04

A jury has convicted a Eunice man in a 2019 slaying.

Demyron Skinner, 23, was convicted on manslaughter last week in connection with the November 2019 slaying of De'Omonte "De Gotti" Frank.

The shooting happened on East Maple Avene; Frank was riding a bicycle on the street when a vehicle pulled up beside him and fired multiple rounds at him. Frank was hit once, and died from that wound at a local hospital.

Skinner was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder along with Lainey Claire Lomas, 18, who was indicted for accessory after the fact to second-degree murder. She was accsued of being the driver of the vehicle. We've reached out to get the status on her case and we'll update this story as soon as we have it.

At the time, police told us that the shooting was a retaliatory gang action.

District Attorney Chad Pitre says that Skinner's sentencing is set for April 27. Skinner faces up to 40 years in prison, he said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.