Eunice man booked in April shooting; accused of firing on police

A Eunice man has been arrested in connection with an April high-speed chase, accused of shooting at the Mamou Police Chief.

Lewis Jones, 18, was booked with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, aggravated drive-by shooting and aggravated flight from an officer.

He was arrested on a warrant by Eunice Police early Monday at a house on Kyries Hebert Street.

Jones is acccused in connection with an April 12 incident that started in Evangeline Parish. At the time, police said a high-speed chase through Evangeline Parish and ended in St. Landry Parish, with a suspect getting out of the vehicle and shooting at Mamou Police. The chief wasn't injured in the incident.

