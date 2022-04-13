PD: Mamou chief shot at during pursuit in Evangeline Parish

Multiple agencies are investigating following a vehicle pursuit through Evangeline Parish on Tuesday.

Mamou Police say the received a call at around 4:40 pm of a report of multiple shots fire in the 500 block of 3rd Street in the town.

Witnesses on scene, police say, gave a vehicle description and officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle. A pursuit began shortly after.

Officials tell KATC that the pursuit led officers through Evangeline Parish and as the vehicle reached St. Landry Parish, one person allegedly got out of the vehicle and fire a gun.

The Mamou Police Chief was the officer who was fired upon during the pursuit.

The chief was not hit by the bullet and no injuries to others were reported.

Two people then fled out the vehicle on foot into a wooded area while the driver remained inside. The driver continued on for several blocks before fleeing the vehicle.

No suspects are in custody but multiple agencies are now investigating the pursuit and shooting.

