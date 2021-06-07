Eunice man arrested in connection with alleged Fentanyl overdose death

A Eunice man was arrested in Allen Parish in connection with an April 23 death involving a Fentanyl overdose.

Eunice police say that on Saturday evening, June 5, Coushatta Tribal Police and Eunice Police arrested 28-year-old Tyler Sloane of Eunice in Allen Parish.

Sloane was arrested on a warrant for Second Degree Murder. The charges stemmed from the April 23 death of 23-year-old Kassidy Guidry of Eunice

Police say that toxicology reports indicate Guidry's cause of death was a Fentanyl overdose. It is alleged by police, following their investigation, that Guidry obtained the Fentanyl from Sloane.

Sloane was booked at the Allen Parish Jail then transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail where he was booked and held pending a hearing and bond.

Eunice Police say this is the second arrest made recently by the department where charges were filed against the distributors of Fentanyl connected to the deaths of the person consuming the drug.

