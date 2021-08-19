Eunice man arrested for crimes against nature, rape

A Eunice man has been arrested following an investigation into two child molestation incidents and another involving the rape of a woman.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office says that 36-year-old Jacob Randel Moon was arrested following an investigation by detectives which began on June 17.

Detectives were contacted in regards to the two child molestation incidents that they say involved a child under the age of 9.

During an interview, detectives say they learned the child would visit Moon's home for overnight stays along with other family members. The child, they said, was often given a sleep aid and would feel pain when he woke up.

When questioned by detectives about the allegations, Moon allegedly admitted that the child was given a sleep aid at bedtime but that the allegations made against him were not true.

Moon was reportedly the only man in the home at the time of the incidents.

In a separate incident, detectives say an adult victim came forward on July 21 and claimed that she had allegedly been raped by Moon after he ignored her requests to stop a sexual encounter.

The victim told deputies that she was able to forcibly stop the encounter.

Moon was arrested on August 12 and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on charges of two counts aggravated crime against nature and third degree rape.

His bond was set at $105,000.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel