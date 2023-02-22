Eunice Courir de Mardi Gras 2023

Eunice kicked off its Mardi Gras Courier with prayer and two chicken runs at the Southwest Community Center, all starting at 9 a.m.

Faye and Gordan Smith say they’ve participated in the “Cajun Mardi Gras Festival” in downtown Eunice several times but say they were finally able to make the “chicken run” this year.

“This is what I thought it was going to be and I don't think I've seen everything," Faye said.

KATC’s Tre Francis also experienced the run for the first time in which he asked runners what was to be expected.

“You're going to see us in the ditch,” one runner said.

Nearly a hundred participants wearing traditional Mardi Gras costumes walked, rode horses and buggies, and even country-style floats.

Participants traveled 15 miles through the most rural parts of the city.

While residents tailgated at the roadside catching beads, fruit, and snacks. Some even getting fallen to the “tricks” of the Mardi Gras. Begging residents for five cents toward the Gumbo at the end of the run.

Participants say the run is indescribable and something that has to be experienced to understand.

"I say they’re missing out. I'd say they're very special because it's more traditional than the others have been”

The Mardi Gras also stopped to pray for those lost at a local cemetery while band played Cajun music while participants gathered in a moment of silence.

One Mardi Gras says he enjoys the thrill of the run and shared with KATC how he was able to catch a rooster during the run.

"Man you know I came out strong, to face diversity. And now I got myself a rooster.."

