Watch
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Eunice Community Concert Band & Choir announces concert

items.[0].image.alt
ECCBC
euniceconcert.jpg
Posted at 11:36 AM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 12:36:44-04

Eunice Community Concert Band & Choir announced its 2021 Summer Concert "Be Our Guest."

This is the 31st anniversary of the concert series.

Concert dates are Thursday, July 15, and Friday,16, at 7:00 pm, at the First Baptist Church in Eunice. Tickets are $5 for adults, $2 for children under 12.

For more information call (337) 457-1776 or www.eccbc.org.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.