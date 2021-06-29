Eunice Community Concert Band & Choir announces concert

Eunice Community Concert Band & Choir announced its 2021 Summer Concert "Be Our Guest."

This is the 31st anniversary of the concert series.

Concert dates are Thursday, July 15, and Friday,16, at 7:00 pm, at the First Baptist Church in Eunice. Tickets are $5 for adults, $2 for children under 12.

For more information call (337) 457-1776 or www.eccbc.org.

