Ecole St. Landry breaks ground on expansion

Ecole St. Landry is expanding.

The new addition incorporates eco-friendly features like solar orientation and cross ventilation.

The tuition free, French immersion elementary school is located in Sunset.

The school is open to all St. Landry students entering kindergarten and first grade.

"The fact that we're where we are right now is incredible, it is a feeling of success that we sometimes we don't always feel in education because we are always in the nitty gritty, the trenches of the day. But whenever you kind of look and you see progress being made, that is something that is just so important for us and our families, our school families want to know that our school is growing and that their kids are in a good, safe space and this building will allow them to continue having those feelings," said Principal Lindsey Smythe.