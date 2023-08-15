DOTD to perform repairs on S Bobcat Dr

EUNICE, La. — The Eunice City Marshal's Office advises motorists to drive with caution over the next few days.

From Tuesday through Thursday, August 15 to 17, 2023, DOTD will be overlaying South Bobcat Drive and conducting road repairs. Work is expected to take place between 8:30 am and 2 pm.

The area to be repaired is a school zone. DOTD will attempt to work around school hours; however, there may still be some delays, officials report.

The City of Eunice asks that you plan your travel accordingly and take the proper precautions to ensure everyone's safety.