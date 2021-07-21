DOTD: Hwy 190 area is catch basin, flooding is intentional

A wet pattern continues in Acadiana, and many are trying to dry out after an especially heavy rainfall overnight.

That includes St. Landry Parish, where four inches of rain fell in just a few hours. That meant flooding for those who live and work along Highway 190.

It was all clear in Eunice Tuesday evening, but during the morning rush, vehicles were stalled and the road was difficult to get through, putting a strain on local businesses along the highway.

"As far as I find every time it rains, it floods. I've been here for 20 plus years and that's the area, it's always flooded," said Ray's Bakery cashier Kisha Bertrand.

At Ray's Bakery, located along 190, Bertrand said flooding is an inconvenience for business.

"Right here especially, it gets pretty bad. Sometimes they have to block off the road, depending on how long the storm is, how heavy the rain is, and the traffic," Bertrand explained. "Some people don't take into consideration that the road is flooded so there's cars that stall. Anytime there's heavy rain it's flooded right here.

And according to DOTD, that's intentional. The area is what's known as a catch basin. The system helps prevent property from flooding, but all the wet weather has overwhelmed the system.

"It has rained here in the area almost every single day for the past week or two. So mind you that there was probably water already still there in that catch basin," Deidra Druilhet with DOTD said.

Those who live and work along Hwy. 190 hope the wet pattern ends soon.

"I have to turn behind the bakery to come into our parking lot and the water there is flooded too," added Bertrand. "When you can't see at 5:30 in the morning, it's an inconvenience."

With more rain in the forecast, DOTD will continue to monitor the catch basins to make sure the water continues to drain.

We wanted to know if there are any other catch basins in our area. According to DOTD, there are: Highway 31 in Breaux Bridge, Ambassador Caffery in Lafayette between Johnston and Kaliste Saloom, and along Verot School Road.

