Donald Gardner Stadium evacuated on Jamboree Friday night

EUNICE— Despite social media rumors, Opelousas Police say there was no shooting. The incident proved to be a fight between juveniles.

KATC spoke to Eunice High School football coach, Andre Vige, who says they did not have a chance to enter the field for the 3rd game.

Due to an emergency at the Donald Gardner Stadium this evening, the games have been stopped.

At the end of the 2nd game the stadium was evacuated just before the 3rd game began.

Officials say everyone is leaving safely.

As information becomes develops, we will update the story here.

