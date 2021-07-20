Deputies arrest Palmetto man on attempted feticide charge

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Palmetto man and accused him in the beating, choking and biting of a pregnant woman.

Jai Marcellous Rideau, 34, was booked with Attempted First Degree Feticide; Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation of a Pregnant Victim with a Dangerous Weapon; and Armed Robbery.

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz tells us the incident happened on Saturday in Palmetto. Deputies say Rideau beat the pregnant victim with a PVC pipe, choked her and stole money and an Apple watch from her.

The investigation determined that Rideau became angry with the victim for trying to leave, and he allegedly began beating her with the PVC pipe. As she was trying to leave, he then ran to her vehicle and jumped in through the driver side window. He then grabbed cash and an Apple watch. At that point, he grabbed the victim’s neck and began choking her, causing her to black out. He then pulled her through the now open door and began punching her in the stomach. The victim was able to get away and call 911. At this point, Rideau then began biting the victim in the face.

Rideau was arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail without further incident. He has no bond.