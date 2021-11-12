Cracklin Festival returns to Port Barre

The Port Barre Cracklin Festival is back.

Last year's festival was canceled due to the pandemic. You can go enjoy live music, and of course cracklin, at Veterans Memorial Park in Port Barre.

The festival is highlighted by several events, including a Cracklin Cookoff, the Cracklin Festival Queen pageant, rides, refreshments, and more. A parade also rolls down Saizan Avenue with the newly crowned king and queen.

Organizers are excited to see the community come together once again for the festival.

"It really hurt everybody's feelings that we couldn't have a festival last year because the whole community looks at this festival like a family reunion, because the whole community is like a big family," said vice president Hunter Basco.

This year's festival runs until November 14. You can find a full list of events, a schedule, and more here.

