Cops vs. Kids basketball game in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. — Students at JS Clark Leadership Academy will go face to face with Opelousas officers in a basketball game today.

The event, which they’re calling Kids vs. Cops, will take place at their campus in Opelousas at 1 p.m.

KATC will be speaking with the school’s principal, one of the participating police officers, and a participating student-athlete during Good Morning Acadiana.

