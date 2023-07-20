Community Day announced to help clean St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — The St. Landry Parish Government Code Enforcement team invites all District 11 residents to an upcoming "Code Enforcement Community Day" event on July 29 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at 1011 Hwy 357, Opelousas (previously Weston's Meat Market).

This initiative is the first of many in St. Landry Parish that aims to promote a cleaner and safer environment for everyone. Parish Government plans on hosting an event like this in every district of the parish, according to St. Landry Parish Government.

District 11 residents are encouraged to participate in this event.

Bring your debris, unwanted items, and yard waste and there will be convenient dumpsters on-site for disposal. This is an opportunity to declutter your homes and yards while contributing to the cleanliness of the parish.

Additionally, to ensure a thorough clean-up, the dedicated team will be actively picking up debris throughout District 11 during Community Day. Just leave your waste on your property by the road, give us them a call at (337) 594-0566, and they will pick it up.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Time: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: 1011 Hwy 357 Opelousas, LA (Previously Weston's Meat Market)

For further information or any inquiries about the event, please contact Cynthia Fontenot at (337) 594-0566 or email at cfontenot@slpgov.net.

If you are not sure where District 11 is located, please refer to the map below.

St. Landry Parish Government

