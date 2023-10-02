Clean-up day set for Eunice

St. Landry Parish Government announces its second Community Clean Up Day, scheduled to take place in Eunice on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

It's aimed at helping citizens to clean up their properties.

From 8 a.m. until noon, at the corner of Maple and Jelks streets in Eunice, there will be dumpsters set up. Residents can bring their unwanted items, yard waste and other debris to that area to dispose of it.

If you can't transport your waste to the site, you can leave it on your property at the curb, and call for pick-up. Residents can call 337-594-0566 to arrange for pick-up.

"We are thrilled to host the second Community Clean Up Day in Eunice," said Cynthia Fontenot of St. Landry Parish Government. “We want a clean parish, and we are trying to make it easier on individuals who cannot make their way to the landfill located on the other side of the parish.”

For additional information and updates about the event, you can call (337) 594-0566.