City of Eunice to distribute COVID test kits

A distribution of COVID-19 test kits will open in Eunice on February 10.

City officials say the distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Park Avenue across from city hall.

There will be free COVID-19 at-home test kits available. Each vehicle is limited to one test kit which includes 2 tests.

Testing kits will be available until supplies run out.

The city says that the site is not a testing area, only distribution.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel