Central Middle School principal arrested for encouraging students to fight

EUNICE, La. — The principal of Central Middle School in Eunice has been arrested for encouraging students to fight, Eunice Police say.

According to Police Chief Kyle LeBouef, on August 24, 2023, the Eunice Police Department arrested Central Middle Principal Brett Simien, 48, of Church Point, on a misdemeanor warrant for Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles.

The arrest was the result of an investigation into Semien's conduct in the handling of an incident between two juvenile students at the school in which one juvenile student struck the other in Semien's presence.

It is alleged that Semien incited the two students to fight in his presence. During the fight, one student struck the other without provocation. Semien then separated the two students and put an end to the incident.