Carencro woman arrested, accused of firing weapon at person during July altercation

A Carencro woman has been arrested in St. Landry Parish accused of firing a gun a another person during an altercation.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. on July 20, 2021 deputies were dispatched to Clarence Cormier Road in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they say the victim was sitting inside a blue truck. When asked about the firearm, the victim replied that 32-year-old Brittany Ann Tolliver had possession of the firearm and left the scene. The victim did not appear to be injured and no wounds were found.

After an investigation, deputies say it was determined that Tolliver and the victim, who lived together, were in a verbal altercation outside their home. During the altercation, Tolliver allegedly entered the residence and returned with a 9 mm firearm. She is accused pointed the firearm and firing the weapon in the direction of the victim.

Eyewitnesses tell deputies that they observed Tolliver and the victim loudly arguing near the front of their home. During the altercation, Tolliver allegedly slapped the victim in the face numerous times, and threatened to kill the victim. The firearm was then pointed in the vicinity of the victim and discharged. The victim was still standing and did not appear to be injured.

Tolliver, they say, then left the scene while eyewitnesses were contacting emergency services. A warrant was then issued for her arrest.

On August 9, 2021, Tolliver was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on attempted second degree murder (domestic).

Bond was set at $50,000.

