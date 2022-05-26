Cankton Police ask for help locating teen who may have weapons

Cankton Police are asking for assistance in locating a teenager who ran away this week.

Michael Massey, 13, went missing from his home on May 23 at about 6:30 p.m.

Here's his picture:

Also missing from his home are seven weapons, including two rifles. Police don't know for sure that Massey took them, but they are missing as well.

Police say he was known to frequent a mobile home on Florine Street, and may possibly be with a white female who drives a gray Dodge Journey.

If you see him or have information regarding his whereabouts, please call 911.