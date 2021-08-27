Cankton Elementary temporarily going virtual due to COVID-19

Cankton Elementary will be temporarily moving to virtual learning due to COVID-19, St. Landry Superintendent Patrick Jenkins confirms to KATC.

"This is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of staff and students and also to ensure that our students have the opportunity to continue with face to face instruction in the near future," said Jenkins.

The virtual learning will continue until September 7.

Jenkins noted State Education Superintendent Cade Brumley's statement that "it's absolutely critical that we keep our students in the classroom for the upcoming year while mitigating the spread of COVID-19."

The district will, in the "very near future," begin COVID-19 testing - with parental consent - for staff and students in all schools, Jenkins added.

"We will continue to encourage parents of our children under 12 years of age to get vaccinated and continue to support our mask mandate," he said.

Cankton is the second school this week to shift to virtual learning because of the pandemic. Tuesday, Port Barre announced it would do the same thing, with in-person learning there also set to resume on September 7.

