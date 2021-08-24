Port Barre High and Middle going remote due to COVID outbreaks

Two St. Landry Parish schools will move to remote learning because of COVID outbreaks.

This week, a few staff members and students at Port Barre High School and Port Barre Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, both schools will be closed to students at the end of the day on Wednesday, August 25.

All students will receive remote instruction.

Staff members not affected by quarantining or the virus will be working virtually from school.

Virtual learning will begin Thursday, August 26, 2021, and in-person learning will tentatively resume on September 7, contingent on what the data says about the number of COVID-19 cases in the Port Barre area, according to school officials.

Students will need to be logged into their teachers' Google Classrooms to receive instruction daily during this time.

Teachers will provide student login information through the student's school email or letters on Wednesday.

Chromebook loan agreement forms are being sent home Tuesday and need to be returned Wednesday for students to receive their devices.

For more information click here.

