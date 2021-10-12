Bridge over Bayou Wauksha closed for replacement

A portion of East Road on Thistlethwaite Wildlife Management Area (WMA) will be closed due to bridge replacement over Bayou Wauksha, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced.

The road will be closed south of the bridge until the replacement is completed, which is expected by mid-December.

Thistlethwaite WMA is located in north-central St. Landry Parish, immediately northeast of Washington, off Louisiana Hwy. 10. Access to the WMA via I-49 is also possible by using the Lebeau exit.

For more information on this WMA, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/thistlethwaite.

