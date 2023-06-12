BOLO: Tractor trailer rig stolen in St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies are asking for help in locating a stolen tractor-trailer rig.

The tractor is a 2021 Peterbilt Long Nose Model 389 viper blue in color. The rig has license plate P264976. The tractor-trailer was stolen on 06/10/2023 from 165 LA 744, Quarters Casino, and was last seen around 4:15 a.m., deputies say.

Anyone with information on the location of this wanted person or any other crime is urged to call 948-TIPS or tip us online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. Download our free P3 app and “Say it Here” or dial **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile phone to submit your anonymous tip.

Photo is the actual rig, deputies say.

