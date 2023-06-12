Watch Now
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

BOLO: Tractor trailer rig stolen in St. Landry Parish

Image 6-12-23 at 8.46 AM.jpg
St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers
Image 6-12-23 at 8.46 AM.jpg
Posted at 8:50 AM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 09:50:26-04

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies are asking for help in locating a stolen tractor-trailer rig.

The tractor is a 2021 Peterbilt Long Nose Model 389 viper blue in color. The rig has license plate P264976. The tractor-trailer was stolen on 06/10/2023 from 165 LA 744, Quarters Casino, and was last seen around 4:15 a.m., deputies say.

Anyone with information on the location of this wanted person or any other crime is urged to call 948-TIPS or tip us online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. Download our free P3 app and “Say it Here” or dial **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile phone to submit your anonymous tip.

Photo is the actual rig, deputies say.

Here's the post:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.