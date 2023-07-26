Boil order issued in St. Landry Parish

Prev Next MGN Online

Posted at 12:51 PM, Jul 26, 2023

Water Works District No.3 of St.Landry Parish is under a boil advisory until further notice. The affected areas include:

Area A (01) includes Highway 743,Toulouse Road,Boudar,Emonet,Nezat Road,Ortego Lane, Flossie Lane and West Teche Lane. Area B (02) includes Alex Stoute, John Addie,Saquette,Paul Beniot,Pile Ridge Road,Mound Hope, Cajun, Spike,Lalu,Silver Rose, Gentry Drive,Rayne Road, Highway 359,Highway 103 & Will Landry Road. Area C (03) includes Courtableau, Bo Grand, Mouille,Juniors, Pappy Earl, Clayton, Matthew,Bill Lloyd Lane,Murphy Gaudet, Quebedeaux & O G Track Road. Area D (04) includes Pernie Bailey,Bayou, Lahaye,Kennison,Bayou Gerimond South & North Side, Highway 190,Aymond, 3 Mile Lake & North Wilderness Rd.

