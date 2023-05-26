Boil order issued for some Opelousas residents

A boil order has been issued for some residents of Opelousas after a main line leak was discovered.

Citizens in and around Garland Avenue, Crouchet Street, Raymond Street to the railroad tracks, La. 3043 to the tracks, Grolee Street, Sapphire Street and Julia Street are affected, officials say.

There is a water main line leak in that area and crews are working on it now. Affected residents may experience little to no water pressure while the leak is being repaired.

After the repairs are done, the affected area will be under a boil order until further notice.