Boil advisory issued for some Opelousas residents

A boil order has been issues for some residents of Opelousas near Beau Circle.

Due to a main water line leak, citizens near Beau Circle may experience low water pressure, no water pressure, and/or water discoloration.

A Boil Advisory will be issued for the following areas:

S. Washington St.

Corner of Washington St. And Beautheaud Ave.

Birdie St.

Laurel St

Phillips St.

Some parts of South Park area near Market St.

Crews are currently on site assessing the leak.

To report water discoloration or any pressure concerns related to the leak, please call 336-948-2550 or 337-948-2520