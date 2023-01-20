Boil advisory issued for Prairie Ronde Water System, Inc.

OPELOUSAS, La. — A boil water advisory is in effect for Prairie Ronde Water System, Inc. due to a mainline break by a cane farmer, according to Sonja Vasseur, Office Manager.

The boil order is to include all customers on Hwy 3043, Bertinot Rd, Debra Rd, and to the end of Texas Eastern Rd.

As a reminder, water will need to be boiled for one full minute prior to drinking, making ice, brushing teeth or using water for food prep.

The one-minute starts after water has been brought to a rolling boil.

The boil order will remain in effect until rescinded by the water system.