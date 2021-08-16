Blood drives scheduled this week for officer

The first of four blood drives kicked off Monday to support a Eunice Police Officer.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a two-day blood drive to help out on Monday and Tuesday, followed by two more drives hosted by the Eunice Police Department on Wednesday and Thursday.

They're all to support Eunice Police Sgt. Robert "Beef" Brickley, who has cancer.

Here are the dates, times, and locations:

August 16 from 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex, located at 1592 E. Prudhomme Street in Opelousas.

August 17 from 8:30 am – 1:30 pm at the Delta Grand Theater parking lot, located at 120 S. Market Street in Opelousas.

August 18 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Eunice City Hall, 300 South Second Street in Eunice. To sign up, click here.

August 19 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Eunice City Hall, 300 South Second Street in Eunice. To sign up, click here.

All donations will help defray medical expenses. Please note that your donation could take up to 30 minutes. This includes the mini physical. Please make sure to bring a mask.

Here is some additional information about donating blood, provided by the sheriff's office:

"The FDA and AABB have stated that you are not at risk of contracting Coronavirus from blood donation. Donating is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood or platelets. During a crisis, we see the best of humanity when Americans step up and help their neighbors. We have implemented additional precautions to ensure safety of our donors and staff. Our Lady of Lourdes Blood Donor Center is implementing several safety measures as an extra precaution to protect donors from potential COVID-19 exposure, limiting the number of donors on mobile buses, spacing beds to follow social distancing practices, and more stringently disinfecting surfaces and equipment. This is on top of the standard safety protocols of wiping down donor-touched areas and changing gloves after each donation, among other practices."

