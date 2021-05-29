Blood drive helping restock supply in Acadiana

A blood drive put on by Our Lady of Lourdes is helping restock the supply in the area.

Organizers say the pandemic has decreased the amount of blood readily available and that can be dangerous for patients who need it most.

"Well right now because of the pandemic blood is at the worst low that I have ever seen," said Beverly Meche, Recruiter, Our Lady of Lourdes. "We've had to postpone surgeries in the past. Right now we are holding our own but we really need donors to come out."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel