AT&T expands fiber network in Opelousas area

OPELOUSAS, La. — AT&T is expanding its fiber network to serve more residential and small business locations across the Opelousas area.

The expanded network will give more customers access to fast home internet speeds up to 5-Gigs. You can sign up to be notified when AT&T Fiber is available to your address through att.com/notifyme.

“The kind of modern service that has been deployed in the area as a result of this effort is essential to families and businesses,” said Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor. “There are so many opportunities and resources available on-line, and this fiber-optic connectivity will help open the door to education, career, and social opportunities.”

For more information and to check availability for all speed tiers of AT&T Fiber from 300 Mbps up to 5-Gigs, visit att.com/getfiber. For additional details regarding our Access from AT&T program, check out att.com/internet/access.

