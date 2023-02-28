Watch Now
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Arrest made in Eunice shooting

Eunice Police
KATC
Eunice Police Department / KATC
Eunice Police
Posted at 12:47 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 13:47:19-05

Eunice Police have arrested a teenager in connection with last week's shooting of another teenager on North Vivian in Eunice.

Kayden Mykal Guillory, 19, is accused of attempted first-degree murder in a shooting that happened on February 23.

Last week, police told us that the 16-year-old victim was shot three times in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

To read our story about it, click here.

Eunice Police Chief Kyle LeBouef tells us that the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.