Arrest made in Eunice shooting

Eunice Police have arrested a teenager in connection with last week's shooting of another teenager on North Vivian in Eunice.

Kayden Mykal Guillory, 19, is accused of attempted first-degree murder in a shooting that happened on February 23.

Last week, police told us that the 16-year-old victim was shot three times in what appeared to be a drive-by shooting. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Eunice Police Chief Kyle LeBouef tells us that the investigation is continuing.

