UPDATE: Teen shot in suspected drive-by in Eunice is expected to survive

UPDATE: Police say the victim in Thursday's shooting is expected to survive.

Earlier today, we reported that a 16-year-old was being treated at an area hospital Thursday after a shooting in Eunice.

Eunice Police Chief Kyle LeBouef tells KATC that the victim was conscious at the scene when emergency personnel arrived, and that he was transported to an Acadiana hospital. His condition wasn't known.

Investigators believe the youth was shot at least three times in what appears to have been a drive-by shooting, LeBouef said.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of North Vivian Avenue, he said.

The investigation is underway; police are asking anyone with information to call Eunice Police, St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers or to use the P3 App.

