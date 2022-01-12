Arnaudville Middle goes virtual until next week

Students at Arnaudville Middle School will pivot to remote learning Thursday, January 13, 2022.

A number of students and staff members are quarantined or isolating due to COVID-19. In-person learning will resume Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

"We are working to issue student devices today. If your child was absent and did not receive a device and needs one, please call the school to arrange a pick-up time. Students are to log in to their Google Classroom and follow their regular class schedule joining the Classroom Google Meet for each period. Staff members who are not in isolation/quarantine will deliver instruction from the school building," a message from the school system states.

"Please note that while we have an obligation to ensure all community members' health, safety, and welfare, we also must protect the privacy of individuals affected by this virus," the message states.

Please contact the school if you have questions regarding school closures.