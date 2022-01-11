Where Acadiana's schools stand as COVID-19 continues to surge

As COVID cases continue to surge in the state, some are concerned about schools being able to remain open.

In Acadiana, several parishes have announced closures and/or remote learning changes to combat increased cases on their campuses.

KATC has reached out to every school system in Acadiana and the Diocese of Lafayette for the details on schools moving to remote learning or closures due to surges.

We have also requested each parish's policy on what students should do if they test positive for the virus.

See each parish response below (Parishes not listed below have not yet responded to our request for information)

ACADIA PARISH

Superintendent Scott Richard says that at the current time, all schools are open for in-person learning.

"We appreciate everyone working cooperatively to mitigate the spread of the virus while we work diligently to maintain operations. We also appreciate all parents/guardians helping to keep any students that are experiencing any symptoms of the virus at home until they are feeling better."

If a child is not feeling well, Richard says parents or guardians should update the school with that information. Current procedures regarding COVID-19 can found in the attached memo on the Acadia School System site. https://www.acadia.k12.la.us/o/aps/page/covid-updates

IBERIA PARISH

The Iberia Parish School district is transitioning Westgate High School to remote learning from January 10 - January 13, 2022. In-person classes will resume on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 following a teacher professional development day on Friday, January 14 and Martin Luther King holiday on Monday, January 17.

Superintendent Carey Laviolette says that the district will continue to utilize isolated movement to remote learning in order to keep students in the classroom as much as possible.

"In light of the spike in COVID cases, the Iberia Parish School District urges all K-12 students and employees to wear masks in school buildings and buses to help reduce the spread of the virus and the need for quarantining students and employees."

Students who have COVID symptoms should first stay home and get tested, Laviolette says. Parents should also contact the school to inform the principal, even before a positive result is identified. Iberia Parish is following the current CDC isolation and quarantine guidelines.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Superintendent Kirk Credeur says cases are trending upward but there are no school closures at this time.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

No schools have closed or moved to remote learning. LPSS says that for those looking for details on heading back to school, click here.

ST LANDRY PARISH

Opelousas Junior High school headed back on Tuesday, January 11, after transitioning to virtual learning due to COVID-19. Read more here

St. Landry Charter School also pivoted to virtual learning Monday, January 10, Tuesday, January 11, and Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Read more here

ST MARTIN PARISH

In St. Martin Parish, Breaux Bridge High School is closed due to a spike in COVID cases.

BBHS was closed through Monday, January 10, and reopened for full in person instruction on Tuesday, January 11. The eighth grade at Breaux Bridge Junior High was also quarantined through Tuesday, January 11, Superintended Allen Blanchard said.

Blanchard told KATC they will review the number of positive cases of students and staff to determine whether a school will close or remain open.

"It all depends on the numbers," he says.

For students who are positive or quarantined due to exposure, Blanchard says they are following the current guidance from the LDH. Affected students should remain home for 5 days and can return on day 6 if they are symptom free. Masks are required to be worn from day 6 through day 10.

ST MARY PARISH

According to Superintendent Teresa Bagwell, at this time, no schools have reverted to remote learning in St. Mary Parish.

VERMILION PARISH

Superintendent Tommy Byler says the school system is monitoring numbers closely each day.

"Most of our early reports were students out from contact during the holidays. We are beginning to see a rise in a few more cases causing quarantine numbers to go up."

Vermilion Parish has not closed any schools or moved to remote learning.

