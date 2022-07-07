Arnaudville man dies in Thursday morning crash

An Arnaudville man died early Thursday in a St. Landry Parish crash, troopers say.

Franklin Joseph Martin, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which happened on La. 686 near Lynn Robin Road.

State Police were called to the scene just before 6:30 a.m. and found that the car Martin was driving ran off the road to the right, hit an embankment and a culvert and was partially submerged.

Martin was not properly restrained at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office. A toxicology sample was obtained for analysis and this crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 23 fatal crashes resulting in 26 deaths in 2022.