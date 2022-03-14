Arnaudville man accused of raping young teen

St. Landry Parish deputies arrested an Arnaudville man and booked him in connection with the rape of a girl.

Karter Charles Bacque, 25, was booked with Second Degree Rape, Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile (2 counts) and Video Voyeurism.

Courtesy St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

He was booked in connection with a July 2020 incident that a young person reported this year, deputies say.

The girl, who at the time of the incident was younger than 14, said the rape happened at Bacque's home. The girl had gone to a sleepover with two other girls, who left allegedly in the middle of the night to go visit Bacque. Because she didn't want to stay alone, she went with them, deputies say.

The two other girls allegedly went into a room with Bacque, who asked the girl to join them. When she did, he allegedly asked her to take off her clothes, deputies say. She took off some of her clothes, and then Bacque allegedly raped her, deputies say. The other two girls struggled with him and the victim ran away, deputies say.

After an investigation, deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Bacque and he was booked on Sunday.

Bond was set at $65,000.