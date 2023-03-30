Watch Now
NewsSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Alabama man killed in St. Landry Parish crash

State Police work two high-speed chases in Acadiana today
KATC News
Courtesy Louisiana State Police / Facebook
State Police work two high-speed chases in Acadiana today
Posted at 11:09 AM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 12:09:46-04

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — On March 16, 2023, at 5 pm, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA 182 near Cotton Patch Road that claimed the life of Freddie Thomas, 72, of Wilsonville, Alabama.

The preliminary investigation conducted by State Police revealed the crash occurred as Thomas was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer east on LA 182. Thomas failed to negotiate a curve for reasons still under investigation. The Chevrolet Trailblazer then ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

According to LSP, Thomas was restrained at the time of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. On March 29, 2023, Thomas succumbed to his injuries.

Chemical results are pending and the crash remains under investigation, authorities say.

Troop I has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 18 deaths since the beginning of 2023.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.